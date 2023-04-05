OCTA

OctaSpace is a decentralized computing platform specializing in rendering, data science, and AI tasks. Our marketplace empowers users to set pricing for equitable access. Utilizing an L1 blockchain merging PoW and PoA, we prioritize high performance. OctaSpace also offers a secure VPN service for online anonymity.

NameOCTA

RankNo.920

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.86%

Circulation Supply36,808,714

Max Supply48,000,000

Total Supply37,959,514.4540972

Circulation Rate0.7668%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.493419475975837,2024-07-11

Lowest Price0.12048842260800421,2023-04-05

Public BlockchainOCTA

IntroductionOctaSpace is a decentralized computing platform specializing in rendering, data science, and AI tasks. Our marketplace empowers users to set pricing for equitable access. Utilizing an L1 blockchain merging PoW and PoA, we prioritize high performance. OctaSpace also offers a secure VPN service for online anonymity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.