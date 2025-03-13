OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
NameOIK
RankNo.1202
Market Cap$0.00
Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00
Market Share%
Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.97%
Circulation Supply144,430,000
Max Supply0
Total Supply1,000,000,000
Circulation Rate%
Issue Date--
The price at which the asset was first issued--
All-Time High0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Lowest Price0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Public BlockchainETH
Sector
Social Media
