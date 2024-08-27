OMZ

Open Meta City is an Own to Earn (O2E) platform combining Web 2 and Web 3 to transform real estate and public engagement, aiming for mass adoption by appealing to users to enhance their digital and physical experiences through gamification, educational initiatives, and tokenization. It integrates virtual experiences with real-life elements and fosters a dynamic community where users can engage in various events and activities.

NameOMZ

RankNo.4655

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3095626418388605,2024-08-27

Lowest Price0.024197755028998087,2025-04-02

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOpen Meta City is an Own to Earn (O2E) platform combining Web 2 and Web 3 to transform real estate and public engagement, aiming for mass adoption by appealing to users to enhance their digital and physical experiences through gamification, educational initiatives, and tokenization. It integrates virtual experiences with real-life elements and fosters a dynamic community where users can engage in various events and activities.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.