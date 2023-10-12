OM

MANTRA is a Security first RWA Layer 1 Blockchain, capable of adherence and enforcement of real world regulatory requirements. Built for Institutions and Developers, MANTRA offers a Permissionless Blockchain for Permissioned applications.

NameOM

RankNo.149

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.08%

Circulation Supply966,859,171.4338017

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,672,452,119.3531425

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High9.036695049559645,2025-02-23

Lowest Price0.01728435325696168,2023-10-12

Public BlockchainETH

