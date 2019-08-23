ONG

ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network.

NameONG

RankNo.423

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.93%

Circulation Supply415,363,399.4414432

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4153%

Issue Date2019-08-23

The price at which the asset was first issued1.43 USDT

All-Time High4.59254,2018-09-28

Lowest Price0.0393381415969,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainONT

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

