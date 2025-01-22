ORDER

Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

NameORDER

RankNo.818

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.17%

Circulation Supply252,127,507.64

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2521%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.07981466770924103,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

