ORFY

Ordify offers a suite of carefully crafted products designed to elevate your investment experience across multiple blockchain networks. This suite includes a Launchpad, Bridge, Wallet, and we're exploring the addition of more tools to further enhance the suite's functionality.

NameORFY

RankNo.3816

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100.000.000

Total Supply100.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2616700596362895,2024-04-10

Lowest Price0.010652267195026351,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionOrdify offers a suite of carefully crafted products designed to elevate your investment experience across multiple blockchain networks. This suite includes a Launchpad, Bridge, Wallet, and we're exploring the addition of more tools to further enhance the suite's functionality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.