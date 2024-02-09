ORNJ

Orange is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem of products and services that help consumers and businesses manage Bitcoin and other blockchain protocols.

NameORNJ

RankNo.1854

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.58%

Circulation Supply90,550,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9055%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7943700020083129,2024-02-09

Lowest Price0.010760475697999797,2025-03-12

Public BlockchainBRC20

IntroductionOrange is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem of products and services that help consumers and businesses manage Bitcoin and other blockchain protocols.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.