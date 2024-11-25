OSMI

OSMI is a bias-free, censorship resistant AI assistant, powered by a decentralized AI engine - a network of globally distributed GPU and memory nodes, known as OSMI Nodes

NameOSMI

RankNo.4371

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.44286945426612934,2024-11-25

Lowest Price0.003143044002569422,2025-04-11

Public BlockchainETH

