Ozone Chain is the World’s first and only Quantum Resistant Layer-1 Blockchain that has integrated bleeding edge Quantum security technologies in its design.Ozone chain incorporates cutting-edge advances in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum random number generation (QRNG) and to provide a unique solution in the blockchain space to deliver the highest level of security to the digital assets residing therein.

NameOZO

RankNo.3728

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5965759406483905,2024-12-16

Lowest Price0.014414112181924503,2023-10-31

Public BlockchainOZO

IntroductionOzone Chain is the World’s first and only Quantum Resistant Layer-1 Blockchain that has integrated bleeding edge Quantum security technologies in its design.Ozone chain incorporates cutting-edge advances in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum random number generation (QRNG) and to provide a unique solution in the blockchain space to deliver the highest level of security to the digital assets residing therein.

