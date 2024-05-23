PACK

HashPack is the leading wallet in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem, targeted to new and existing users in web3, and with the objective of offering the best user experience in web3. HashPack services 95% of the active users on Hedera, integrates with 95% of dApps and in general leads the way with regards to ecosystem activity and innovation.

NamePACK

RankNo.3690

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2024-05-23 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.015 USDT

All-Time High0.08582584139142052,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.014820931826279039,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainHBAR

IntroductionHashPack is the leading wallet in the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem, targeted to new and existing users in web3, and with the objective of offering the best user experience in web3. HashPack services 95% of the active users on Hedera, integrates with 95% of dApps and in general leads the way with regards to ecosystem activity and innovation.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.