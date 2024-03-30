PANDA

Panda is an automated market maker (AMM) designed on Solana, which utilises a central limit order book to execute lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.

NamePANDA

RankNo.1971

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply807,994,351

Max Supply888,888,888

Total Supply888,875,758

Circulation Rate0.9089%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03023126779915948,2024-03-30

Lowest Price0.000152185415149597,2024-06-18

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

