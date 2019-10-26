PAXG

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

NamePAXG

RankNo.94

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)19,048.06%

Circulation Supply239,289.45

Max Supply

Total Supply239,289.45

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3520.3451067525675,2025-04-22

Lowest Price1387.97650287,2019-10-26

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

