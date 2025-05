PEAQ

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

NamePEAQ

RankNo.368

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,60%

Circulation Supply875.729.028,8491887

Max Supply0

Total Supply4.276.688.485,7847724

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10

Lowest Price0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainPEAQEVM

