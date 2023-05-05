PENDULUM

Pendulum is an interoperable blockchain that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the DeFi ecosystem. The network leverages a forex-optimized smart contract DeFi network, which allows for the seamless integration of traditional finance services with DeFi applications.

NamePENDULUM

RankNo.5716

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply161,089,400

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3499855814216337,2023-05-05

Lowest Price0.007132425998488771,2025-02-10

Public BlockchainPEN

