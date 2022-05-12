PHB

Phoenix Global is built for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind. Rapidly develop and deploy decentralized consumer apps built to scale, and fit within the existing customer experience.

NamePHB

RankNo.666

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.10%

Circulation Supply56,164,078.55021973

Max Supply64,000,000

Total Supply56,164,078.55021973

Circulation Rate0.8775%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.094629014078536,2024-03-09

Lowest Price0.06654096148398123,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainBSC

