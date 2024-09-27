PLN

The Revolutionary Revamp of PLN: Bridging Luxury and Digital Assets. In an era where the boundaries between the digital and real worlds are rapidly blurring, PLN is setting a new standard by revamping its cryptocurrency token into a revolutionary asset that marries luxury with cutting-edge technology.

NamePLN

RankNo.1610

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.46%

Circulation Supply86,063,705

Max Supply700,000,000

Total Supply343,969,593.2933345

Circulation Rate0.1229%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13629674047096693,2024-09-27

Lowest Price0.028515431900393146,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionThe Revolutionary Revamp of PLN: Bridging Luxury and Digital Assets. In an era where the boundaries between the digital and real worlds are rapidly blurring, PLN is setting a new standard by revamping its cryptocurrency token into a revolutionary asset that marries luxury with cutting-edge technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.