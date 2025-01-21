PLUME

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets.

NamePLUME

RankNo.217

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.09%

Circulation Supply2,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2474889341550818,2025-03-19

Lowest Price0.08570460023643252,2025-01-21

Public BlockchainETH

