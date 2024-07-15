PMT

Public Masterpiece is the first of its kind, a unique and innovative collective that builds bridges between physical art and blockchain. It shines new light on authenticity by tracking each artwork with digital certificates from inception to sale. The uniqueness continues as it offers fair trade for both artists and collectors alike while also providing creative investment opportunities through the native token PMT and Loyalty-NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Art lovers are not only able to enjoy their favorite works but also be part of something bigger than themselves when investing in a unique Real World Asset (RWA). All while letting artists maintain their freedom with no interference from third parties.

NamePMT

RankNo.1252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06827469370734787,2025-03-31

Lowest Price0.05461824789246768,2024-07-15

Public BlockchainBSC

