PNIC

Phoenic Token is a cryptocurrency designed for secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. It operates on a decentralized, non-custodial framework, allowing users full control over their assets without third-party interference. This token is integrated into various platforms and applications, enhancing its utility for real-world financial interactions.

NamePNIC

RankNo.2343

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply254,367,022.35

Max Supply5,555,000,000

Total Supply5,555,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0457%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4737735453901514,2024-06-29

Lowest Price0.000283492125889431,2024-09-19

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionPhoenic Token is a cryptocurrency designed for secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. It operates on a decentralized, non-custodial framework, allowing users full control over their assets without third-party interference. This token is integrated into various platforms and applications, enhancing its utility for real-world financial interactions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PNIC/USDT
Phoenic
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PNIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PNIC/USDT
Phoenic
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PNIC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...