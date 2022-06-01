PORTUMA

With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.

NamePORTUMA

RankNo.2354

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,784,748,038

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,864,463,555

Circulation Rate0.3784%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00416911829486032,2022-06-01

Lowest Price0.000070342407221662,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

