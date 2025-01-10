POWER

Powerloom is the composable data network ensuring next-gen web3 consumer apps and end-users get hassle-free and affordable access to precise, accurate, and verifiable onchain data. $POWER is the native gas token of this ecosystem, facilitating network activities like Snapshotter operations, rewards, and more.

NamePOWER

RankNo.3898

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3307751399786749,2025-01-10

Lowest Price0.018658528079698228,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionPowerloom is the composable data network ensuring next-gen web3 consumer apps and end-users get hassle-free and affordable access to precise, accurate, and verifiable onchain data. $POWER is the native gas token of this ecosystem, facilitating network activities like Snapshotter operations, rewards, and more.

