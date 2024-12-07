PUFFER

Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

NamePUFFER

RankNo.627

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)37.49%

Circulation Supply175,949,105

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1759%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.9974820750431335,2024-12-07

Lowest Price0.1379968490783011,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

