PUML is an Australian based WEB3 Gamified Health, Wellbeing and Sports Platform. We specialise in running physical and mental health challenges that use gamefi and socialfi to incentivise and reward healthy behaviours with consumers. Sports and Athlete NFTs are used to motivate people to be active and healthy while capturing wearable wellness data from our members. As a mass consumer Web 2 to Web 3 Adoption platform we have also run our gamfi challenges for Corporates, Sports Brands, Run Clubs and Web3 communities.

NamePUMLX

RankNo.2761

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply129,250,174

Max Supply0

Total Supply495,142,858

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07747265475856323,2022-10-07

Lowest Price0.000257024370648834,2025-05-02

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

