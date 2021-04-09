PUNDIX

Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-powered devices with the aim of transforming retail businesses with its blockchain-based point of sale solution. The solution allows retail merchants and consumers to conduct instantaneous in-store transactions on its blockchain.

NamePUNDIX

RankNo.297

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)191.78%

Circulation Supply258,386,541.0999244

Max Supply258,526,640

Total Supply258,386,541.0999244

Circulation Rate0.9994%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.13592656,2021-04-09

Lowest Price0.21487481482968304,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

