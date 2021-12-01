PYR

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

NamePYR

RankNo.557

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)15.84%

Circulation Supply42,903,197.37614513

Max Supply50,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000

Circulation Rate0.858%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High49.73695922655937,2021-12-01

Lowest Price0.8806085929424455,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDesigned as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PYR/USDT
Vulcan Forged PYR
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PYR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PYR/USDT
Vulcan Forged PYR
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PYR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...