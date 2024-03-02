QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

NameQUBIC

RankNo.255

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply119,722,471,854,016

Max Supply200,000,000,000,000

Total Supply145,911,774,320,634

Circulation Rate0.5986%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000012442382025341,2024-03-02

Lowest Price0.000000701200267208,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainQUBIC

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.