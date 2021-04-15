RAD

Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.

NameRAD

RankNo.633

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)28.29%

Circulation Supply51,575,978.89552598

Max Supply99,999,620

Total Supply99,998,580

Circulation Rate0.5157%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High27.35201922,2021-04-15

Lowest Price0.6102755059022482,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

