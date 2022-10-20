RDNT

Radiant is building the first omnichain money market atop LayerZero. Deposit & borrow across multiple chains, seamlessly. Lenders who provide liquidity to Radiant will earn a passive income on the assets they deposit. Borrowers are able to withdraw against collateralized funds in order to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling their assets and closing their positions.

NameRDNT

RankNo.680

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply1,218,103,653

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.812%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.49524390520889605,2023-03-20

Lowest Price0.011151453356042723,2022-10-20

Public BlockchainARB

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.