Renta Network is building a transformative rental ecosystem by integrating blockchain, Web3, and AI solutions. Focused on decentralization, transaction security, and Real World Assets (RWA), the platform delivers a transparent, secure, and cost-efficient experience for users.

NameRENTA

RankNo.1374

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03602533850022218,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.003994700085988189,2025-02-26

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

