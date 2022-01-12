RIDE

holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real-time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride’s technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness.

NameRIDE

RankNo.1868

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply879,899,580

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,794,371

Circulation Rate0.8798%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.139262834933553,2022-01-12

Lowest Price0.00099668949390602,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainEGLD

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

