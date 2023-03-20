RJV

Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.

NameRJV

RankNo.1445

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply565,833,103

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5658%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20

Lowest Price0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

