RUM

Play & Earn web3 gaming ecosystem contains on-chain strategy games & 3D competitive off-chain games connected with AI portal to the web3 pirates world!

NameRUM

RankNo.5596

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,941,502,453

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0081354434932118,2024-06-18

Lowest Price0.000179366918402193,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainMATIC

