SAVM

SatoshiVM is a decentralized Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer 2 solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, using native BTC as gas. SatoshiVM bridges the EVM ecosystem with Bitcoin, enabling the Bitcoin ecosystem to issue assets and develop applications.

NameSAVM

RankNo.3924

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.882826279921874,2024-01-19

Lowest Price0.11278385710414529,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSatoshiVM is a decentralized Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer 2 solution compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, using native BTC as gas. SatoshiVM bridges the EVM ecosystem with Bitcoin, enabling the Bitcoin ecosystem to issue assets and develop applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SAVM/USDT
SatoshiVM
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SAVM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SAVM/USDT
SatoshiVM
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SAVM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...