SDEX

SMARDEX is revolutionizing the DeFi space by tackling the persistent issue of impermanent loss. Our groundbreaking technology allows liquidity providers to earn smart returns, while giving users access to the best opportunities in the market.

NameSDEX

RankNo.527

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,165,524,250.524132

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9165%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026128646698240266,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.002610586990749239,2023-05-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSMARDEX is revolutionizing the DeFi space by tackling the persistent issue of impermanent loss. Our groundbreaking technology allows liquidity providers to earn smart returns, while giving users access to the best opportunities in the market.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.