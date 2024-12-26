SEN

Sentio is a decentralized on-chain AI platform that revolutionizes how individuals and organizations interact with blockchain technology. By merging No-Code development with AI agent deployment, Sentio allows users to automate complex tasks—ranging from DeFi yield strategies to NFT management—without requiring deep technical know-how.

NameSEN

RankNo.1501

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.58%

Circulation Supply98,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.98%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7974958969002627,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.000201297989722525,2024-12-26

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

