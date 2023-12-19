SERSH

Serenity Shield's secure and multi-chain private data storage capabilities have wide-ranging use cases across various industries and applications. Besides offering a unique inheritance protocol onchain for crypto users , serenity shield strongbox helps individuals, families, and businesses to store sensitive information such as financial records, legal documents, medical records, and other confidential data that needs to be protected.

NameSERSH

RankNo.3411

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,344,622

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2608300667655898,2023-12-19

Lowest Price0.002311994722644291,2024-03-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

