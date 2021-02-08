SFP

"Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in."

NameSFP

RankNo.174

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.92%

Circulation Supply500,000,000

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date2021-02-08 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.38887661,2021-02-09

Lowest Price0.26738803809584405,2022-06-14

Public BlockchainBSC

Introduction"Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in."

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.