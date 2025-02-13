SHELL

MyShell is an AI consumer layer for everyone to build, share, and own AI agents. The team bridges AI and Blockchain through Agentic Frameworks, open-source models, and AI creator community. MyShell also provides users with AI-powered entertainment and utility while offering them shared ownership.

NameSHELL

RankNo.492

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.78%

Circulation Supply284,499,999.99999

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2844%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.725643854765775,2025-02-13

Lowest Price0.10827828287204228,2025-04-14

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

