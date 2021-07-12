SLP

Smooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

NameSLP

RankNo.468

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply41,112,145,119

Max Supply

Total Supply41,112,145,119

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-12 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.41907081,2021-05-01

Lowest Price0.001232707453797229,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSmooth Love Potion(SLP) is an ERC-20 token on the Axie Infinity platform that is used to breed new digital pets (Axies).

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SLP/USDT
Smooth Love Potion
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SLP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SLP/USDT
Smooth Love Potion
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (SLP)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...