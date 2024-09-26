SNIFT

StarryNift is a premier AI-powered co-creation platform that transforms virtual experiences with AI SDK infrastructure. Users can play games, create content, engage in social interactions, develop DIDs, and earn rewards immersively. Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure, redefine interactive experiences, and foster a sense of shared value appreciation with the token economy.

NameSNIFT

RankNo.1893

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,29%

Circulation Supply153 415 500

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06451280019654569,2024-09-26

Lowest Price0.005813389094650883,2025-04-01

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionStarryNift is a premier AI-powered co-creation platform that transforms virtual experiences with AI SDK infrastructure. Users can play games, create content, engage in social interactions, develop DIDs, and earn rewards immersively. Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure, redefine interactive experiences, and foster a sense of shared value appreciation with the token economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.