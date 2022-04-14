SNS

Solana Name Service (SNS) is a decentralized naming protocol on the Solana blockchain, designed to simplify and enhance user interactions in the Web3 ecosystem. By mapping complex blockchain addresses to human-readable names like “yourname.sol,” SNS aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to a broader audience.

