SNX

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.

NameSNX

RankNo.177

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.06%

Circulation Supply339,466,216.9903987

Max Supply339,889,850.089

Total Supply339,889,850.0887736

Circulation Rate0.9987%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued0.9 USDT

All-Time High28.77103007,2021-02-14

Lowest Price0.0325776275658,2019-01-05

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSynthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.