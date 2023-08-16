SPX

SPX6900 is a parody memecoin inspired by the iconic S&P 500, the go-to stock market index. It offers a satirical twist on established financial systems. It's built around the idea that 6900 is a "bigger number" than 500, humorously suggesting that SPX6900 holds more value or significance than the S&P 500 index.

NameSPX

RankNo.78

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.49%

Circulation Supply930,993,090.07

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply930,993,090.07

Circulation Rate0.9309%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.7673256366431747,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.000002634158164523,2023-08-16

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

