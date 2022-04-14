SRDS

Sardis Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem is a game-changer for the financial industry and beyond. With its revolutionary horizontal scaling technology, low gas fees, and hPoS consensus protocol, Sardis offers a unique and efficient platform for developers and users alike. Sardis ecosystem offers a complete financial solution for daily life use of the blockchain with its native projects Forex and Social Payment app. Whether you're an investor, developer, or regular user, Sardis has something to offer.

NameSRDS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply314 149 265

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSRDS

Sector

Social Media

