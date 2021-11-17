STARL

STARL is the first 100% community owned decentralized virtual space project. $STARL is the governance token of the Starl Ecosystem. Buy, sell and trade virtual satellites, spacecraft and lands while exploring the solar system.

NameSTARL

RankNo.1290

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,979,172,029,858.488

Max Supply10,000,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9979%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000088229074497339,2021-11-17

Lowest Price0.00000032954322983,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

