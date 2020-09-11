SUN

SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

NameSUN

RankNo.149

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply19,258,736,971.92874

Max Supply19,900,730,000

Total Supply19,900,730,000

Circulation Rate0.9677%

Issue Date2020-09-11 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05435516929972846,2021-10-20

Lowest Price0.0046319555547312,2022-11-14

Public BlockchainTRX

IntroductionSUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
