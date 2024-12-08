SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

NameSUPRA

RankNo.494

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.06%

Circulation Supply13,874,929,088.108215

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply79,826,234,144.8841

Circulation Rate0.1387%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Lowest Price0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainSUPRA

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

