SWGT

SmartWorld Global Token (SWGT) is your personal key to the blockchain-based products ecosystem. Utility token is developed by SWG Global Ltd and backed by two promising products: for life - by implementing blockchain technology in transportation and logistics complexes and for work – with the world's first zero commission decentralized work marketplace.

NameSWGT

RankNo.3418

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2532902267169131,2025-02-11

Lowest Price0.07671543403046714,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

