SYLO

Sylo is reimagining the way data and content work together. Built on The Root Network, the hub for interoperability in the open metaverse, Sylo is an infrastructure layer for data, powering interoperability and oracles for the data about users and the things they value.

NameSYLO

RankNo.1622

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply5,926,355,808.391

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5926%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01490919,2021-05-11

Lowest Price0.000431380572120461,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSylo is reimagining the way data and content work together. Built on The Root Network, the hub for interoperability in the open metaverse, Sylo is an infrastructure layer for data, powering interoperability and oracles for the data about users and the things they value.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.